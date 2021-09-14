Juan Moyá and Patricia Flores will travel to Tenerife this Friday to represent the Balearic Islands in the Miss and Mr International Spain 2021 competition.

52 candidates from all over Spain will compete for the title at Teatro Guimeral in Santa Cruz on September 22 and 23.

Patricia Flores was born in Palma in 1998 and works as a Veterinary Assistant.

"I've always liked animals and I finally opted for Veterinary Medicine, but in the future I would like to dedicate myself to profession modelling,” says Patricia, who admits she was “very shy and insecure as a child.”

She’s alsovery fit and practices Kick boxing and doing cross-fit classes.

"I'm getting ready to fight and I don't care if they break my nose or give me a black eye, if that happens I'll take advantage of it for a photo shoot," she says.

Juan Moyá was born in Palma in 1993 and works as a car mechanic in his dad's workshop. He’s also a transpersonal coach, gives talks on emotional intelligence, self-knowledge and personal development and has written three books on the subject. He is currently studying to be a Health Emergency Technician.

“I started in fashion when I was 20 doing fashion shows and competitions,” says Juan, who also practices a number of sports. ”I really like sports and being in good shape."

Both contestants share a passion for the catwalk, fashion and photography and we wish them the best of luck in Tenerife.