Three years after floods devastated Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the town is honouring Rafael Nadal for all that he did in the aftermath of the storms.

On October 9, 2018, hundreds of homes and businesses were swamped with dirty water and mud after torrential rain caused flash floods that killed 13 people and left a trail of destruction throughout the area.

Rafa joined hundreds of volunteers during the clean up operation, to remove water debris and sludge from people’s homes and the streets of the town.

He also donated one million euros towards the clean up operation through his foundation and offered shelter at his sports centre to anyone in need of a place to stay.

Rafa has friends and family connections in Sant Llorenç and he has always had a special relationship with the town.

Donations from thousands of people have made it possible for many, many people in Sant Llorenç to get back on their feet.

Sports Councillor, Antonia Bauçà said last year the town wanted to recognise Rafa’s generosity and the tennis player will officially become an adopted son of the town during a ceremony at 13.15 in Espai 36.