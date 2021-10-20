Good things often come in threes. First the weekly meetup is going from strength to strength with a constant stream of new cars appearing. Secondly our venue at the Blue Nest in Port Adriano with its friendly and efficient teams attracted the new 500 Mallorca rally. The rally started and finished there, featuring three days of stages, a couple of weeks ago.

Thirdly, Mallorca Classic Week, which was sadly cancelled last year, took place once more last week to the joy of many car nuts. With its welcome opening BBQ moving to, guess where? So the Blue Nest has recently proved to be the motoring focal point of choice. That’s enough of a plug for them, let’s talk events.

The new 500 Mallorca Challenge was a great success with the organisers’ formula well tested by their Rally Isla Mallorca which has taken place every March for the last 17 years. The trick seems to be the fabulous scenery and roads of the island combined with the impeccable organisation of Toni Dezcallar.

Offering competitors several classes of everything from full on, full bore competition right through to what I’d describe as the ‘no need to risk smacking your precious car into the scenery’ class, must also be a big factor in its popularity.

So here are the results of the first edition of the 550 Challenge Mallorca. Perez / McElhinney overall champions of the 550 Mallorca Challenge in a 2021 Ford Fiesta Rally2. Castañer / Durán, champions of Regularity High Medium with a 1970 Frua Porsche 2.4 S Targa. Pitt / Nutter, champions of Regularity Low with a 1997 MG Rover.

Hamburgers proved to be very popular at the opening night BBQ of Mallorca Classic Week. The combination of a great turnout from the Thursday night petrolhead meetup and visitors taking part in the Classic Week consumed many burgers, both beef and salmon. And thoroughly filled up the car park in front of the Blue Nest with a great selection of motors.

So many cars that to get them all in we had to fly high, as you’ll see in the photos. Classic Week then continued on Friday with a major drive around the spectacular scenery of Mallorca, finishing with lunch at Casa Manolo in Ses Salines.

Followed on Saturday by the centrepiece American car show which always brings out a huge selection of US muscle and intriguing cars. In the meantime the concourse d’elegance was in full judging flow and the kids’ kart race provided some hotly contested pedalling action. The whole shebang finished off with the Sunday ‘Crime Drive’ and lunch back at base camp in Port Adriano. Altogether a very pleasant motorcentric few days.

Over and out for now. Hope to see you at the Blue Nest one Thursday evening if you can find room amongst all the motoring events taking place there.

The weekly meetup is at The Blue Nest in Port Adriano every Thursday from 18.00.

