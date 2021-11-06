The famous British singer and composer, Ed Sheeran is coming to Mallorca on Friday, November 12 for the 40 Music Awards, which are being held on the island for the first time.

Ed Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide and won a raft of awards along the way, including Brit Awards, Grammys and an Ivor Novello Award.

His first single ‘The A Team’ hit the charts in 2011 and he’s had ten top 10 singles in the UK alone since then. His songs, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’ broke records in a number of countries and made him the first artist to have 2 songs in the US top 10 in the same week.

His latest single, ’Bad Habits’ has earned him two 40 Music Awards nominations for Best Song of the Year and Best Music Video and he might also scoop Best Artist of the Year and Best Live Artist.

Ed Sheeran has collaborated with many international artists, including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift.

His first concert on the Island was at the Mallorca Rocks festival in Calvia in 2012 and was last here in 2014, so it’s been a while since he visited.

Ed will arrive in mainland Spain on Thursday to promote his new album and appear on the tv programme ‘El Hormiguero’ then travel to Mallorca on Friday.

The 40 Music event will take place at the Velòdrom Illes Balears, aka Palma Arena and nominees include The Weekend, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Aitana, C. Tangana, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber.