The famous Christmas Market at Pueblo Español is back this year and it will be open every weekend, including New Year’s Eve.

There will be hundreds of stalls overflowing with local produce, fashion, home decoration and handicrafts, with live music and performances throughout the day and plenty of activities for children.

Pueblo Español was built between 1965 and 1968 by Fernando Chueca Goitia and contains replicas of some of the most famous buildings in Spain. It has 18 blocks with 15 streets and 12 plazas and 72 examples of Spanish architecture built to scale with materials from their respective regions.

The highlights:

Christ of the Lanterns in Cordoba: The Plaza of the Capuchins was built in the XVII century and takes its name from the convent of the Capuchin monks.

Arab Baths in Granada: A replica of the Arab baths in the Jewish quarter of Granada, which consist of three parts: the frigidarium which is cold water, the tepidarium which is warm water and the caldarium which is hot water.

Patio de los Arrayanes in Granada: It’s one of the most recognisable parts of the Alhambra, which was built in the 13th century. The courtyard was built in the 14th century and takes its name from the Arrayanes or myrtles shrubs. The inscriptions on the wall are an exact copy of the original in Granada.

Exposure Christopher Columbus: Christopher Columbus never revealed where he was born, not even to his children and that's had people guessing where he came for decades with historians insisting he was from Italy, Portugal and Spain. There's even one theory that Columbus was the illegitimate son of a girl called Margarita from Felanitx and Prince Charles of Viana, who was the brother of King Ferdinand II of Aragón. There are claims that he named Margarit island which he discovered off the Venezuelan coast in 1498 after his Mum.

Barrio Andaluz: A display of the beauty of the whitewashed houses and narrow streets of Andalusia.

Plaza Fray Luis de Leon: This plaza showcases the architecture of central and northern Spain, such as the former prison of Segovia, which dates back to the 18th century.

Plaza de Santa Maria: This is where there’s replicas of the beautiful palace of the Provincial Council of Barcelona, the Munariz Palace of Toledo, the Church of Torralba of Ribota of Zaragoza and tower and facade of the Church of Santa Catalina in Valencia and the cathedral of Burgos.

Plaza Mayor: A typical example of a Spanish village square that’s the nerve centre of activity in every town, which brings together the Town Hall of Vergara in Guipúzcoa and examples of the main squares of Navalcarnero and Chinchón in Madrid.

Opening hours for the 2021 Christmas Market at Pueblo Español:

Friday, December 3 16:30-23:00

Saturday, December 4 12:00-23:00

Sunday, December 5 12:00-23:00

Monday, December 6 12:00-23:00

Tuesday, December 8 12:00-23:00

Friday, December 10 16:30-23:00

Saturday, December 11 12:00-23:00

Sunday, December 12 12:00-23:00

Friday, December 17 16:30-23:00

Saturday, December 18 12:00-23:00

Sunday, December 19 12:00-23:00



Saturday, December 25 16:30-23:00

Sunday, December 26 12:00-23:00

Friday, December 31 16:30-01:00

Saturday, January 1 16:30-23:00

Sunday, January 2 12:00-23:00