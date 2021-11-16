Climber Chris Sharman is still in Mallorca shooting one of the episodes for the HBO Reality Show, ‘The Climb’.

The crew arrived in Mallorca last week, after filming in Barcelona and have been carrying out some scenes on the cliffs of Porto Cristo despite the horrendous weather.

Hollywood Actor Jason Momoa and star of ‘Aquaman is the host of ‘The Climb’.

He's a huge fan of climbing and had some lessons with Chris Sharma when he came to Mallorca on holiday with his family in 2019.

The show features 12 contestants who will take on some of the most difficult climbs in France, Austria Catalonia, Mallorca and the US.

‘The Climb’ will be broadcast on HBO towards the end of 2022.