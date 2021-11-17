The British cartoonist who illustrated Alan Moor’s famous graphic novel, ’V for Vendetta’ is coming to Palma next month.

David Lloyd's drawings for ‘V for Vendetta’ were originally done in black and white and published by Quality Communications in the British comic, Warrior.

When Warrior was cancelled DC Comics picked up ‘V for Vendetta’, reprinted the series and added new editions. The entire series is also available in paperback.

‘V for Vendetta’ is set in a dystopian future after a nuclear war has devastated most of the rest of the world and the UK is ruled by the fascist Norsefire party.

A man called ‘V’ who wears a Guy Fawkes mask, starts a revolution to bring down the fascists with the help of a young woman called Evey Hammond.

More than 500,000 copies of ‘V for Victory’ had sold in the US alone by 2006, prompting the Wachowski brothers to write a screenplay based on the book.

The ‘V for Victory’ film starring Hugo Weaving as ‘V’ and Natalie Portman as Evey Hammond was released by Warner Brothers in 2006 and was a massive box office hit.

David Lloyd will be signing copies of the book at the Metropolis bookstore at number 21 Carrer Dra Lluis Jaume Vallespir in Palma on Friday, December 3 from 16:00-21:00.

Those who buy the book will be given a number and copies will be signed from 10:30 in order of arrival and on presentation of a receipt.