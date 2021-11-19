The 30th edition of the Es Refugi Christmas market opened on Thursday under the marquee of the Pati de La Misericòrdia and business was brisk.

Opening hours are 11:00-20:00 on Friday and Saturday and all profits will go to maintaining the Refugi Pare Gaspar Aguiló, which acts as a social dining room for people at risk or in social exclusion.

More than 50 volunteers are working at the market and the antique furniture section was one of the busiest with tables, chairs, wardrobes, chandeliers, crockery, paintings and other objects selling fast.

The absolute star of the market was the bar and restaurant, which serves drinks, tapas, pies and other snacks throughout the day, with a varied lunchtime menu of dishes made by the volunteers, including lentils, chickpeas, cod and frito Mallorcan.

It costs 16 euros for two courses, a drink, bread and dessert and 10 euros for the half menu. It’s very busy so be sure to book a table before you go, especially for large groups.

The second hand boutique drew lots of attention, which is hardly surprising when there’s men's suits, cashmere scarves, cardigans and ladies' coats in very good condition up for sale.

The shoe store and bazaar were also chock-a-block with customers snapping up bargains.

Sales have decreased in the bookstore area in the last 5 years, but with more than 500 copies of old and new books on offer, customers were browsing and buying on a regular basis and the old books aroused significant interest amongst collectors and sellers.