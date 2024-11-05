ABTA, the UK’s leading association of travel agents and tour operators, which encompasses more than 4,300 companies in total, gave its support today in London, during the World Travel Market (WTM), to the responsible tourism policies promoted by the Council of Mallorca over the last year.

This was stated by its executive director, Mark Tanzer, at the presentation of Mallorca as the venue for the next annual convention of ABTA in 2025. The president of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Galmés, accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Jose Marcial Rodríguez, attended the event and thanked ABTA for its commitment to Mallorca to hold this convention, which will take place from 6 to 8 October in Calvia and will be attended by hundreds of agents and tourism professionals.

Galmés stressed the importance of the fact that ABTA has once again chosen Mallorca to hold its annual convention, something that has not happened since 2011 and which “represents support for the council’s policies on responsible tourism”. “For three days Calvia, which has undergone significant investment in the last decade, will become the epicentre of British tourism,” he added.

On the one hand, the president stressed that “Mallorca continues to be a major destination for the British, with more than 2.3 million annual visits (data from 2023), and a very similar evolution in 2024, and will continue to be so in the future. Hence the importance of ABTA again opting for our island, with its rich and constant tourist offer and its great popularity among tourists from the UK,” he stressed.

The Minister of Tourism of Mallorca, José Marcial Rodríguez Díaz, also expressed his satisfaction with ABTA’s decision and said that “it encourages us to continue promoting policies in favour of responsible tourism”. He added that “responsible tourism is more than an objective, it is the horizon we set ourselves to guarantee the coexistence of tourists and residents. We have to work to raise awareness of the need for civic behaviour in the name of coexistence and mutual respect, and events such as the one ABTA will be holding in Mallorca next year will help us enormously to achieve this goal”.