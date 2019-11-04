Magaluf is one of the Britain's favorite holiday destinations popular with sun, beach and clubbers alike. 02-11-2019 David Ramos

Shares:

Calvia occupies its place in the World Travel Market with the guarantee of experience as a holiday destination that commits, year after year, to improve the quality of services, to continuous renewal, to visitor safety and care and protection of the environment.

Sports, health and lifestyle tourism

In addition to the excellent weather and at least 300 sunny days a year, Calvia has spectacular landscapes that combine the coast and mountains and that are the backdrop for all kinds of sports activities. There is a wide range of municipal sports facilities, among which are the high level running track in Magalluf, the Calvia rugby field, the six indoor pools and the seven artificial soccer fields. Together, they provide several training options for international athletes.

In addition, there are private facilities: the three golf courses, the two tennis clubs and the four marinas.

Calvia has attractions such as the vast Galatzo park in the Tramuntana Mountains. This public "finca" has several hiking routes, and there are 32 kilometres of pedestrian ways that link different parts of Calvia and which enable a highly natural and healthy form of tourism.

Visitors to Calvia love the high quality of gastronomy, which is a fusion of the very best Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine with international. This is a gastronomy for all needs and its quality is emphasised by there being restaurants with Michelin Stars and those which have received other international recognition.

Tradition, history and the "fiesta" come together for major events like the Rei en Jaume fiestas, which recall the landing of troops under King James I of Aragon in Santa Ponsa and the conquest of Majorca.

The hotels in Calvia are world class and have accommodation adapted to all necessities.

Top-level international sporting events

The Challenge Peguera-Mallorca triathlon takes place in October and is an essential event in the international sporting calendar, with more than 1,200 athletes taking part.

The 1.9 kilometre swim, the 90 kilometres cycling and the 21 kilometres run create a unique circuit that takes in different parts of Calvia.

The ATP Tour returns to Majorca next year. Leading players from the men's tour will compete at the Mallorca Championships in June, one of several grass-court tournaments before Wimbledon.

In March, sport and nature combine for the Galatzo Trail-Mallorca Mountain Marathon in the impressive Galatzo finca in the Tramuntana; the mountains are a Unesco World Heritage Site. The Half Marathon Magalluf in April has a spectacular urban circuit.

Mallorca Live Festival, an event unique to Calvia

The Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf in May has become one of the most important of the spring music festivals in southern Europe.

Every year it brings together the best international artists and provides an experience in which music, trends and party and social environments are in perfect harmony and make Calvia a cultural and musical reference point.