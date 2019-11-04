ROIG is the only company in the Balearic Islands that offers integral solutions for the transport of people by road. 31-10-2019 Youtube: Majorca Daily Bulletin TV

The ROIG Group is a family business dedicated to the transport of passengers by road with more than 65 years of professional experience.

We started our activity in 1953, when Rafael Roig Oliver bought his first car (a Citroën B10) with the purpose of transporting passengers from the airport to the area of ​​Cala d'Or, thus becoming the first taxi driver in the area. Since then, our main priority has been to continue to evolve continuously and always up to date with the latest technologies, both in safety and comfort.

ROIG is the only company in the Balearic Islands that offers integral solutions for the transport of people by road. So that your next vacation is not lacking in anything, we have a wide range of car rentals in Mallorca, also with driver and high-end cars, as well as taxis and coaches. Our fleet is renewed annually, ROIG offers you the best prices and facilities, so you can choose the service that best suits your needs.

If you need a rental car in Mallorca, a group transfer by coach or the provision of a bus, taxi or premium car with chauffeur service, we have the solution. In ROIG you will find a wide range of services and facilities so that your stay in Mallorca is perfect.

The ROIG group serves all of Mallorca with offices in Cala d'Or, Palma airport and other points of the island: Porto Colom, Palma, Calas de Mallorca, Alcúdia, Cala Millor, Ca'n Pastilla and Santa Ponsa.