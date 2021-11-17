Mallorca has a reputation for being a peaceful, relaxing place. The island offers a large number of activities and places to discover. It has many monuments and museums, as well as a wide range of activities and trips to satisfy all visitors. Many local festivities, mainly of religious nature, are celebrated in Mallorca. They are outstanding, spectacular events.

The routes along the interior of the island are very popular. Hiking attracts many people and allows visitors to discover the island’s vegetation of varied shapes and colours.

A boat trip is one of the best ways of discovering the beauty of the rough, rocky coast around the island. Many boat tours depart from Puerto Soller (West). Back on dry land, an equally interesting proposal is to visit the Mallorca safari zoo in sa Coma.

A number of caves are open to visitors. You can take guided tours of their splendid chambers and enjoy the sight of the underground lakes.

In Mallorca there is an excellent offer of leisure parks. Most of them are located in the municipality of Calvia. You can also visit a park with animals in Portals Nous boasting dolphin and seal shows and an aquarium located in Playa de Palma exhibiting marine life.

WHAT TO DO WITH CHILDREN

Families with children can have fun in aquaparks, theme parks, adventure parks, aquaria, animal conservation centres and picnic areas in the midst of nature.

Also when visiting Mallorca at Christmas can be a great experience for children. Mallorcan

children eagerly await the arrival of the three Kings of Orient loaded down with gifts, who come to the parades held on 5th January in all the island’s municipalities. The city of Palma is also filled with lights and entertainment with the Christmas markets where you

can buy traditional sweets and gifts. Typical of this period are the traditional nativity scenes. The well-established nativity route represents an opportunity to see them. The unique Song of the Sib·ila can be heard in most churches on Christmas Eve. After this mass it is traditional for Mallorcans to go and have a hot chocolate and an “ensaimada."

Here is a listing of places to visit for the entire family during the autumn and winter months. From adventure parks to leisure and entertainment options. Plenty to choose from.

Adventure Parks

· Es Burotell

www.esburotell.com

Calvia

· Forestal Park Mallorca

www.forestalparkmallorca.com

Palma

· Jungle Parc - Discover the largest tree adventure park in Mallorca!

www.jungleparc.es

Bendiant: Jungle Parc Junior - It is a recreation activity in the treetops exclusively for children age 4 - 11 years. The park offers 50 platforms and 6 levels of difficulty and height.

Santa Ponsa: Jungle Parc - Located in the shade of a 9 hectares pine forest in Santa Ponsa, 500m from the beach, come and enjoy different circuits with a total of 134 platforms.

· La Reserva Mallorca

www.lareservamallorca.com

Puigpunyent

Aquariums and animal parks

· Centro de visitantes Parque Nacional de Cabrera - A virtual recreation of the maritime and terrestrial environments of the Archipelago of Cabrera to introduce its wildlife.

www.cvcabrera.es

Colonia de Sant Jordi

· Marineland - Shows with dolphins, seals, sharks, fish, parrots and other exotic animals.

www.marineland.es

Costa den Blanes

· Natura Park - Nature centre where you can discover fauna and floral diversity from Mallorca and other far-away places.

www.naturaparc.net

Santa Eugenia

· Palma Aquarium - Marine park owned by the Coral World Group. Visitors will interact with 700 species from the seas and oceans of the world in a 900-metre indoor itinerary. Large garden areas and outdoor ponds.

www.palmaaaquarium.com

Palma

· Safari – Zoo Mallorca - Auto-safari. Watch large wild animals roaming free from your car and enjoy a pleasant nature environment.

www.safari-zoo.com

Porto Cristo

Leisure and entertainment

· Adventure Rooms Mallorca

www.adventureroomsmallorca.com

palma

· Best Escape Rooms Mallorca

www.bestescapersoomsmallorca.com

Palma

· City Room Escape

www.cityroomescape.com

Palma

· Escape Rooms Magaluf

www.magalufescaperooms.com

Magalluf

· Mission: Escape

www.missionescape.es

Palma

· Quest Quest

www.questquest.es.

Palma

· Dino Minigolf

www.novabeachpark.com

Playa de Palma

· Golf Fantasia - Three 18 hole courses. Your family can play in between waterfalls, lakes, caves and tropical vegetation.

www.golffantasia.com

Palmanova

· Mallorca Bowling

www.mallorcabowling.es

Palma

· Katmandu Park - The House: Interactive expedition suitable for all ages. It is set in a Tibetan upside down mansion. Other attractions.

www.katmandupark.com

Magalluf

· Palma Jump

www.palmajump.com

Palma

· Pirates

www.piratesadventure.com

Magalluf

· Submarine Tours

www.submarintours.es

Colonia de Sant Jordi

· Paintball Adventure

www.paintballadventure.es

Marratxi

· Paintball Fantasy

www.paintballfantasy.com

Sa Pobla

· Paintball Xzone

www.paintballxzone.com

Alcudia

· Tren de Soller

www.trendesoller.com

Palma – Bunyola – Soller

· Illes Balears Ballooning

www.ballooningmallorca.net

Cala Ratjada

· Mallorca Balloons

www.mallorcaballoons.com

Manacor

· Sport Xperience by Rafa Nadal

www.sportxperience.rnsportscentre.com

Manacor

· Festival Park

www.festivalpark.es

Marratxi

Karting

· Circuit Mallorca

www.circuitmallorca.com

Llucmajor

· E Karts: Karting Mallorca

www.ekarts.es

Marratxi

· Karting Can Picafort

www.kartingcanpicafort.com

Can Picafort

· Karting Magaluf

www.kartingmagaluf.com

Magalluf

· Xtremkart

www.xtremkartmallorca.com

Marratxi

Boat trips

· Excursions en vaixell (boat trips)

www.infomallorca.net

· Pescaturismo Mallorca

www.pescatursmallorca.com

Horse Riding Tours

· Centro Ecuestre Son Vivot

www.centroecuestresonvivot.es

Inca

· Centro Hipico Toni Puig

www.tonipuig.net

Randa (Algaida)

· Club Hipic Arta

www.clubhipicarta.com

Arta

· Club Hipico Cala Rajada Eddis Reitstall

www.es-la.facebook.com/hipicocalaratjada.eddiseitstall

Cala Ratjada (Capdepera)

· Es Pas – Club de Hipica

www.clubespas.com

Calvia

· Equitació Andrea

(+34) 690 742 199

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

· Equitació Vallori

(+34) 971 531 547

Pollensa

· Hipica Formentor

www.hipicaformentor.com

Sa Pobla

· Hipica Sa Fita

www.hipicasafita.com

Marratxi

· Mallorca Horses

www.mallorcahorses.com

Randa (Algaida)

· Pony Club Calvia

(+34) 609 781 460

Calvia

· Rancho Bonanza

www.rancho-bonanza.org

Cala Millor

· Rancho Can Picafort

www.ranchocanpicafort.com

Can Picafort

· Rancho Grande Park

www.ranchograndemallorca.com

Son Serra de Marina

· Rancho Jaume

ww.rancho-jaume.eu

Santanyi

· Rancho La Romana

www.rancholaromana.sociosg.com

Paguera (Calvia)

· Rancho Sa Coma

(+34) 971 810 530

Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

· Ranxo Ses Roques

www.ranxosesroques.es

Alcudia

· Ranxo Willy

(+34) 971 585 183

Cala Bona (Son Servera)

· Real Club Escuela Equitacion de Mallorca

www.equipericas.com

Bunyola

· Son Menut

www.sonmenut.com

Felantix

· Vera Cruz Club Hipico

www.clubhipicoveracruz.com

S’Arenal (Llucmajor)

Archaelogical Sites

· Museu Monogràfic i Ciutat Romana de Pol·lèntia

(+34) 971 547 004

Alcudia

· Museu Arqueològic de Son Fornés

www.sonfornes.mallorca.museum

Montuiri

Castles

· Castell de Bellver

www.castelldebellver.palma.cat

Palma

· Castell de Capdepera

www.castellcapdepera.com

Capdepera

· Castell de Sant Carles

Museu Sant Carles

www.museomilitarsancarlos.com

Palma

· Castell d’Alaro

www.castellalaro.cat

Alaro

· Castell de Santueri

www.santueri.org

Felanitx

Estates and Gardens

· Els Calderers

www.ranchograndemallorca.com

Sant Joan

· Jardins d’Alfàbia (Garden)



www.jardinesdealfabia.com

Bunyola

· La Granja d’Esporles

www.lagranja.net

Esporles

· Raixa

www.conselldemallorca.net

Bunyola

· Jardí Botànic de Soller (Botanical Garden)



www.jardibotanicdesoller.org

Soller

Cultural visit

· Es Baluard Museu d’Art Modern i Contemporani de Palma

www.esbaluard.org

Palma

· Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró

www.miropalmademallorca.net

Palma

· Museu de Sant Antoni i El Dimoni

(*34) 971 542 389

Sa Pobla

· Santuari de Lluc

www.lluc.net

Escorca

· Observatori Astronòmic de Mallorca

www.oam.es

Costitx

· Far de Porto Pi

www.farsdebalears.org

Palma

· Changing of the Guard of Honour

Last Saturday of every month at 12.00 at the Almudaina Palace

Palma

· Palma City Sightseeing

www.city-ss.es

Palma

· Gordiola / Hand-blown glass

www.gordiola.com

Algaida

· La Fiore / Hand-blown glass

www.lafiore.com

S’Esgleleta (Esporles)

· Menestralia / Hand-blown glass

www.menestralia.es

Campanet

Caves

· Coves d’Arta

www.cuevasdearta.com

Capdepera

· Coves de Campanet

www.covesdecampanet.com

Campanet

· Coves del Drach

www.cuevasdeldrach.com

Porto Cristo

· Coves de Genova

www.sescovesdegenova.com

Genova (Palma)

· Coves dels Hams

www.cuevadelhams.com

Porto Cristo

Nature and hiking

· Parc Nacional Maritim-Terrestre de L’Arxipleag de Cabrera

www.balearsnatura.com

Cabrera

· Parc Natural de S’Albufera de Mallorca

www.balearsnatura.com

Muro – Sa Pobla

· Parc Natural de Sa Dragonera

www.balearsnatura.com

Andratx

· Parc Natural de la Peninsula de Llevant

www.balearsnatura.com

Arta

· Parc Natural de Mondrago

www.balearsnatura.com

Santanyi

· Reserva Natural de s’Albufereta

www.balearsnatura.com

Pollensa

· Monument Natural de ses Fonts Ufanes

www.balearsnatura.com

Campanet

· Finca Publica de Son Real

www.balearsnatura.com

Santa Margalida

· Finca Publica de Galtazó - Nature park with mountain paths, caves, waterfalls and several animals in touch with nature.

www.galatzo.es

Calvia

· Finca Son Mas

www.fincasonmas.es

Esporles

· La Gola. Tourism Ornithological Centre

www.ctolagola.com

Pollensa

· Refugis Ruta de la Pedra en Sec (Shelters)

www.serradetramuntana.net

Serra de Trauntana

