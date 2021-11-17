Mallorca has a reputation for being a peaceful, relaxing place. The island offers a large number of activities and places to discover. It has many monuments and museums, as well as a wide range of activities and trips to satisfy all visitors. Many local festivities, mainly of religious nature, are celebrated in Mallorca. They are outstanding, spectacular events.
The routes along the interior of the island are very popular. Hiking attracts many people and allows visitors to discover the island’s vegetation of varied shapes and colours.
A boat trip is one of the best ways of discovering the beauty of the rough, rocky coast around the island. Many boat tours depart from Puerto Soller (West). Back on dry land, an equally interesting proposal is to visit the Mallorca safari zoo in sa Coma.
A number of caves are open to visitors. You can take guided tours of their splendid chambers and enjoy the sight of the underground lakes.
In Mallorca there is an excellent offer of leisure parks. Most of them are located in the municipality of Calvia. You can also visit a park with animals in Portals Nous boasting dolphin and seal shows and an aquarium located in Playa de Palma exhibiting marine life.
WHAT TO DO WITH CHILDREN
Families with children can have fun in aquaparks, theme parks, adventure parks, aquaria, animal conservation centres and picnic areas in the midst of nature.
Also when visiting Mallorca at Christmas can be a great experience for children. Mallorcan
children eagerly await the arrival of the three Kings of Orient loaded down with gifts, who come to the parades held on 5th January in all the island’s municipalities. The city of Palma is also filled with lights and entertainment with the Christmas markets where you
can buy traditional sweets and gifts. Typical of this period are the traditional nativity scenes. The well-established nativity route represents an opportunity to see them. The unique Song of the Sib·ila can be heard in most churches on Christmas Eve. After this mass it is traditional for Mallorcans to go and have a hot chocolate and an “ensaimada."
Here is a listing of places to visit for the entire family during the autumn and winter months. From adventure parks to leisure and entertainment options. Plenty to choose from.
Adventure Parks
· Es Burotell
www.esburotell.com
Calvia
· Forestal Park Mallorca
www.forestalparkmallorca.com
Palma
· Jungle Parc - Discover the largest tree adventure park in Mallorca!
www.jungleparc.es
Bendiant: Jungle Parc Junior - It is a recreation activity in the treetops exclusively for children age 4 - 11 years. The park offers 50 platforms and 6 levels of difficulty and height.
Santa Ponsa: Jungle Parc - Located in the shade of a 9 hectares pine forest in Santa Ponsa, 500m from the beach, come and enjoy different circuits with a total of 134 platforms.
· La Reserva Mallorca
www.lareservamallorca.com
Puigpunyent
Aquariums and animal parks
· Centro de visitantes Parque Nacional de Cabrera - A virtual recreation of the maritime and terrestrial environments of the Archipelago of Cabrera to introduce its wildlife.
www.cvcabrera.es
Colonia de Sant Jordi
· Marineland - Shows with dolphins, seals, sharks, fish, parrots and other exotic animals.
www.marineland.es
Costa den Blanes
· Natura Park - Nature centre where you can discover fauna and floral diversity from Mallorca and other far-away places.
www.naturaparc.net
Santa Eugenia
· Palma Aquarium - Marine park owned by the Coral World Group. Visitors will interact with 700 species from the seas and oceans of the world in a 900-metre indoor itinerary. Large garden areas and outdoor ponds.
www.palmaaaquarium.com
Palma
· Safari – Zoo Mallorca - Auto-safari. Watch large wild animals roaming free from your car and enjoy a pleasant nature environment.
www.safari-zoo.com
Porto Cristo
Leisure and entertainment
· Adventure Rooms Mallorca
www.adventureroomsmallorca.com
palma
· Best Escape Rooms Mallorca
www.bestescapersoomsmallorca.com
Palma
· City Room Escape
www.cityroomescape.com
Palma
· Escape Rooms Magaluf
www.magalufescaperooms.com
Magalluf
· Mission: Escape
www.missionescape.es
Palma
· Quest Quest
www.questquest.es.
Palma
· Dino Minigolf
www.novabeachpark.com
Playa de Palma
· Golf Fantasia - Three 18 hole courses. Your family can play in between waterfalls, lakes, caves and tropical vegetation.
www.golffantasia.com
Palmanova
· Mallorca Bowling
www.mallorcabowling.es
Palma
· Katmandu Park - The House: Interactive expedition suitable for all ages. It is set in a Tibetan upside down mansion. Other attractions.
www.katmandupark.com
Magalluf
· Palma Jump
www.palmajump.com
Palma
· Pirates
www.piratesadventure.com
Magalluf
· Submarine Tours
www.submarintours.es
Colonia de Sant Jordi
· Paintball Adventure
www.paintballadventure.es
Marratxi
· Paintball Fantasy
www.paintballfantasy.com
Sa Pobla
· Paintball Xzone
www.paintballxzone.com
Alcudia
· Tren de Soller
www.trendesoller.com
Palma – Bunyola – Soller
· Illes Balears Ballooning
www.ballooningmallorca.net
Cala Ratjada
· Mallorca Balloons
www.mallorcaballoons.com
Manacor
· Sport Xperience by Rafa Nadal
www.sportxperience.rnsportscentre.com
Manacor
· Festival Park
www.festivalpark.es
Marratxi
Karting
· Circuit Mallorca
www.circuitmallorca.com
Llucmajor
· E Karts: Karting Mallorca
www.ekarts.es
Marratxi
· Karting Can Picafort
www.kartingcanpicafort.com
Can Picafort
· Karting Magaluf
www.kartingmagaluf.com
Magalluf
· Xtremkart
www.xtremkartmallorca.com
Marratxi
Boat trips
· Excursions en vaixell (boat trips)
www.infomallorca.net
· Pescaturismo Mallorca
www.pescatursmallorca.com
Horse Riding Tours
· Centro Ecuestre Son Vivot
www.centroecuestresonvivot.es
Inca
· Centro Hipico Toni Puig
www.tonipuig.net
Randa (Algaida)
· Club Hipic Arta
www.clubhipicarta.com
Arta
· Club Hipico Cala Rajada Eddis Reitstall
www.es-la.facebook.com/hipicocalaratjada.eddiseitstall
Cala Ratjada (Capdepera)
· Es Pas – Club de Hipica
www.clubespas.com
Calvia
· Equitació Andrea
(+34) 690 742 199
Sant Llorenç des Cardassar
· Equitació Vallori
(+34) 971 531 547
Pollensa
· Hipica Formentor
www.hipicaformentor.com
Sa Pobla
· Hipica Sa Fita
www.hipicasafita.com
Marratxi
· Mallorca Horses
www.mallorcahorses.com
Randa (Algaida)
· Pony Club Calvia
(+34) 609 781 460
Calvia
· Rancho Bonanza
www.rancho-bonanza.org
Cala Millor
· Rancho Can Picafort
www.ranchocanpicafort.com
Can Picafort
· Rancho Grande Park
www.ranchograndemallorca.com
Son Serra de Marina
· Rancho Jaume
ww.rancho-jaume.eu
Santanyi
· Rancho La Romana
www.rancholaromana.sociosg.com
Paguera (Calvia)
· Rancho Sa Coma
(+34) 971 810 530
Sant Llorenç des Cardassar
· Ranxo Ses Roques
www.ranxosesroques.es
Alcudia
· Ranxo Willy
(+34) 971 585 183
Cala Bona (Son Servera)
· Real Club Escuela Equitacion de Mallorca
www.equipericas.com
Bunyola
· Son Menut
www.sonmenut.com
Felantix
· Vera Cruz Club Hipico
www.clubhipicoveracruz.com
S’Arenal (Llucmajor)
Archaelogical Sites
· Museu Monogràfic i Ciutat Romana de Pol·lèntia
(+34) 971 547 004
Alcudia
· Museu Arqueològic de Son Fornés
www.sonfornes.mallorca.museum
Montuiri
Castles
· Castell de Bellver
www.castelldebellver.palma.cat
Palma
· Castell de Capdepera
www.castellcapdepera.com
Capdepera
· Castell de Sant Carles
Museu Sant Carles
www.museomilitarsancarlos.com
Palma
· Castell d’Alaro
www.castellalaro.cat
Alaro
· Castell de Santueri
www.santueri.org
Felanitx
Estates and Gardens
· Els Calderers
www.ranchograndemallorca.com
Sant Joan
· Jardins d’Alfàbia (Garden)
www.jardinesdealfabia.com
Bunyola
· La Granja d’Esporles
www.lagranja.net
Esporles
· Raixa
www.conselldemallorca.net
Bunyola
· Jardí Botànic de Soller (Botanical Garden)
www.jardibotanicdesoller.org
Soller
Cultural visit
· Es Baluard Museu d’Art Modern i Contemporani de Palma
www.esbaluard.org
Palma
· Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró
www.miropalmademallorca.net
Palma
· Museu de Sant Antoni i El Dimoni
(*34) 971 542 389
Sa Pobla
· Santuari de Lluc
www.lluc.net
Escorca
· Observatori Astronòmic de Mallorca
www.oam.es
Costitx
· Far de Porto Pi
www.farsdebalears.org
Palma
· Changing of the Guard of Honour
Last Saturday of every month at 12.00 at the Almudaina Palace
Palma
· Palma City Sightseeing
www.city-ss.es
Palma
· Gordiola / Hand-blown glass
www.gordiola.com
Algaida
· La Fiore / Hand-blown glass
www.lafiore.com
S’Esgleleta (Esporles)
· Menestralia / Hand-blown glass
www.menestralia.es
Campanet
Caves
· Coves d’Arta
www.cuevasdearta.com
Capdepera
· Coves de Campanet
www.covesdecampanet.com
Campanet
· Coves del Drach
www.cuevasdeldrach.com
Porto Cristo
· Coves de Genova
www.sescovesdegenova.com
Genova (Palma)
· Coves dels Hams
www.cuevadelhams.com
Porto Cristo
Nature and hiking
· Parc Nacional Maritim-Terrestre de L’Arxipleag de Cabrera
www.balearsnatura.com
Cabrera
· Parc Natural de S’Albufera de Mallorca
www.balearsnatura.com
Muro – Sa Pobla
· Parc Natural de Sa Dragonera
www.balearsnatura.com
Andratx
· Parc Natural de la Peninsula de Llevant
www.balearsnatura.com
Arta
· Parc Natural de Mondrago
www.balearsnatura.com
Santanyi
· Reserva Natural de s’Albufereta
www.balearsnatura.com
Pollensa
· Monument Natural de ses Fonts Ufanes
www.balearsnatura.com
Campanet
· Finca Publica de Son Real
www.balearsnatura.com
Santa Margalida
· Finca Publica de Galtazó - Nature park with mountain paths, caves, waterfalls and several animals in touch with nature.
www.galatzo.es
Calvia
· Finca Son Mas
www.fincasonmas.es
Esporles
· La Gola. Tourism Ornithological Centre
www.ctolagola.com
Pollensa
· Refugis Ruta de la Pedra en Sec (Shelters)
www.serradetramuntana.net
Serra de Trauntana
