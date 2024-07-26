If you visit Mallorca and want to enjoy a great nightlife spectacle, you can't miss BCM in Magalluf. Since it's relaunch in May 2020, BCM has positioned itself as one of the most emblematic establishments in the island. After a thorough remodelling, the new BCM opened its doors with a new musical proposal including an international list of famous DJ's that ensure every night a high quality spectacle and music. With the new BCM, the Cursach Group is leading the change of Magalluf as a destination, with a clear commitment to the forefront and quality in both product and service.

Myke Towers

Mallorca's most successful and most recognised club in the world was relaunched with a new interior and exterior design, with a new 'club' DNA and the latest in sound, lighting and aesthetics. Be attentive to the calendar of performances and new parties proposed by BCM during the season. The establishment is open every day during the months of June, July and August.

Bob Sinclar

The largest club in Mallorca started the season in Easter and will not end until mid or late September, depending on the volume of public. "We want to contribute to put Magalluf on the map of quality nightlife. For that reason, in 2024 we have two important news: we are extending the season and we have prepared a spectacular programme with which we want to attract residents and tourists from all over the island to Magalluf", explained Miguel Pérez-Marsá, general manager of the Cursach Group, during the ceremony to kick off the season.

Juan Magán was responsible for the opening of the 2024 season and since then several well-known Dj's have visited the place, attracting thousands of visitors who daily confirm the good nightlife experience that they enjoy at BCM. For sure if you are already on the island, you will see the buses or advertisements about BCM all over the place as they aim to attract people from every corner of the island.

Steve Aoki

The director of BCM, Jaime Lladó, assures that an effort has been made to bring the best artists of the international scene to the island so that both residents and tourists are attracted by the musical proposal and choose BCM for their nightlife.

In November 2023, BCM was chosen as the 22nd best club in the world by "The World's 100 Best Clubs 2023", consolidating BCM as a benchmark of world nightlife for the second consecutive year.

In an impressive progression, BCM Mallorca has climbed from 98th to 22nd place in "The World's 100 Best Clubs" of 2023. This jump in the ranking, announced at the prestigious Golden Moon Awards, highlights BCM as the only club from the island on this list for two consecutive years.

This achievement underscores BCM's tireless effort and dedication to deliver an unparalleled quality experience, with a line-up of top international artists.

With an eye on the future, the BCM team is already planning for next season, commitment to quality and to surprise with a line-up that will feature the best DJs and artists on the international scene.

Don't forget to check our agenda and get your tickets online at bcmmallorca.com!