Contestants on ITV´s hit Mallorca-made dating show, Love Island, have been told to beware of the snakes at the new Mallorca villa, according to UK news reports.

For this new series the show has been moved to a new house…..but there is a problem. "The new villa was home to native horseshoe snakes - which are currently nesting - and are expected to become "active" during the hot months of the summer," according to one British media report.

The Bulletin has obtained exclusive photos of the new villa which is at an undisclosed area of the island.

The 2021 series was won by Liam Reardon and Millie Court with fan favourites Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran finishing as runner-ups.