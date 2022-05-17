Last month, the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, which enters into its 11th year this OctoBer, was named named, for the fifth consecutive year, as one of the best 50 film festivals in the world worth paying to enter by leading industry magazine Moviemaker.

Sandra Lipski, founder of the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, told the Bulletin “It’s a great achievement for the team and a great boost as we emerge from the pandemic and the festival enters into a new decade.

“Now, into our eleventh year, we can not only get back to normal, we are going to be bigger and better than ever, and the annual Moviemaker rankings are a big help. The jury reaches its conclusions by asking people from all sectors of the industry who attend the festivals what they think. They gauge the opinions of those participating and attending the festivals, so the feedback from Mallorca must be good, and I’m really proud what we’ve managed to achieve over the past decade. Last year, despite Covid, we managed to stage our tenth anniversary festival. So, nothing has stopped us yet.

“What is also important to point out is that the festival is the only one in Spain which made the top 50 and one of only six in Europe, so to have been able to have continued to raise the standard of the festival consistently for the past years is a real milestone for everyone involved,” she added.

And, according to the Guardian today as the Cannes Film Festival opens, the festival in Mallorca is one of Europe’s 10 best summer film festivals.

According to the Guardian, Evolution is "one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Europe, showing a culturally diverse mix of features, shorts and virtual reality projects, EMIFF has been one of MovieMaker’s “TOP 50 Film Festivals Worth The Entry fee” five years in a row. Everything’s centrally located so you can easily explore cultural hotspots such as the cathedral. This year’s festival is set to include a drive-in cinema showing contemporary classics, a “made in Balearics” programme that spotlights local talent from the islands, and live podcast recordings such as Girls on Film. Day trip options include the seaside Port Soller, the sleepy mountain town of Fornalutx and the Ses Rotes winery in Esporles."