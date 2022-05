Top British author, Lord Jeffrey Archer, is back on the island writing his latest book but he did find time to enjoy a paella lunch.

In an instagram post he said: "I’m back in Mallorca and working on my next book, but always find time for paella..."



Lord Archer has written the majority of his latest bestsellers at his home on Mallorca which enjoys fantastic views over the Bay of Palma. Overall his books have sold more than 320 million copies worldwide, making him one of the most successful authors in the world.