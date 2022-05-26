Cannes (France), 25/05/2022.- Shakira arrives for the screening of 'Elvis' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 25 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. (Cine, Francia) EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO | GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Madrid 26/05/2022 17:01
A Spanish court has dismissed an appeal from Colombian singer Shakira and ratified a prior decision, which saw "sufficient evidence" to send her to stand trial over alleged tax fraud, a court document showed today.
