Columbian superstar Shakira has announced that she and long-term partner Gerard Pique are splitting up following reports that the Barcelona defender was caught cheating.

In a statement released by her communication agency today, the Colombian singer said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

The pair had been together for 11 years, having first met in 2010 while filming the music video for Shakira's hit 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).