For his family holiday in Mallorca, Cristiano Ronaldo has brought a couple of vehicles with him. They were shipped from Valencia last Friday, and they are a Bugatti Veyron, valued at more than one million euros, and a limited edition Mercedes off-roader.

The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse has a base price of 1.5 million euros and a top speed of 407 kilometres per hour. The exclusive Mercedes-Benz G-Class was a present from the footballer's wife, Georgina Rodríguez, for his 35th birthday. Priced at around 300,000 euros, it can go at 240 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds.

In addition to the cars, the family has rented a superyacht which is moored in Port Adriano. They are staying on an estate at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.

The Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is a mid-engine super car, designed and developed in France by the Volkswagen Group and Bugatti.

The original version has a top speed of 407 km/h (253 mph). ] It was named the 2000s Car of the Decade by the BBC television programme Top Gear.. The standard Veyron also won Top Gear's Best Car Driven All Year award in 2005.