For his family holiday in Mallorca, Cristiano Ronaldo has brought a couple of vehicles with him. They were shipped from Valencia last Friday, and they are a Bugatti Veyron, valued at more than one million euros, and a limited edition Mercedes off-roader.
The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse has a base price of 1.5 million euros and a top speed of 407 kilometres per hour. The exclusive Mercedes-Benz G-Class was a present from the footballer's wife, Georgina Rodríguez, for his 35th birthday. Priced at around 300,000 euros, it can go at 240 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds.
In addition to the cars, the family has rented a superyacht which is moored in Port Adriano. They are staying on an estate at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains.
The Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 is a mid-engine super car, designed and developed in France by the Volkswagen Group and Bugatti.
The original version has a top speed of 407 km/h (253 mph). ] It was named the 2000s Car of the Decade by the BBC television programme Top Gear.. The standard Veyron also won Top Gear's Best Car Driven All Year award in 2005.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.