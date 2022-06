Manchester City player, Nathan Ake, is to marry his long-time girlfriend, Kaylee, on Mallorca this weekend with many of his team-mates flying in for the big event. The Dutch pair are due to tie the knot at a private villa on the island today, according to The Sun newspaper.

Guests are expected to include Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Atwood, Raheem Sterling and his girlfriend Paige Milian and manager Pep Guardiola.

Ake proposed to his partner two years ago on a yacht during a holiday to Nice.