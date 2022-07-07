Cristiano Ronaldo’s long family summer holiday in Mallorca has come to an end and where he will be playing football next season remains in the air.

However, his holiday at the luxury estate in Mallorca cost the best part of 30 million euros, if not a bit more.

He flew to island on his 22 million euros private jet, spent much of his time on board his 27 metres, 6.5 million euro luxury yacht, brought over his Bugatti Veyron, valued at more than one million euros, and a limited edition Mercedes off-roader, a present from the footballer’s wife, Georgina Rodríguez, for his 35th birthday. Priced at around 300,000 euros, it can go at 240 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds.

He is also reported to have spent over 14,000 euros on sheets and towels and other items at the estate, not to mention a few lavish meals out and some expensive Internet shopping.

But, considering he makes around 18 million euros for playing just 33 hours of football, he will have covered the cost of his holiday in a week back at the office.