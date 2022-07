Hollywood superstars Jason Momoa and Jared Leto had fun in the Soller sun as they joined up during their Mallorca holidays. Jared Leto, who won an Oscar for Dallas Buyes Club, was cruising around Soller when he discovered that his friend, Jason Momoa, of Aquaman fame was on holiday in the area.

Jared watched how Momoa and his good friend Chris Sharman went climbing in the area. Momoa has become a frequent visitor to Mallorca and this is his third visit so far this year In Januar it was announced that Momoa would join the cast of the tenth Fast & Furious film titled Fast X as the villain, which is produced by and starring Vin Diesel.