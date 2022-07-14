Rafa Nadal is enjoying a few days off in Ibiza after having been forced to withdraw Wimbledon due to a seven-millimetre tear in his abdominal area.

Less than a week later, on Wednesday night, the Mallorcan tennis legend was spotted dancing to the rhythm of the song "Siente el boom" by Tito el Bambino, images that show that his recovery is progressing favourably.

In the video, which has been shared on social networks and which was recorded at the Pachá nightclub in Ibiza, Rafa smashes it on the dance floor.

The Mallorcan was at the club to attend Maluma's concert. The artist himself shared a snapshot with Nadal and dedicated a message of admiration to him: "I played football for many years and the level of discipline and sacrifice is enormous, so much so that today I apply it to my life. [...] This man deserves everything good, a gentleman in every sense of the word and an example to follow", the Colombian wrote in his Instagram stories.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/tennisalltime/status/1547239661160079362