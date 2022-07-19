British actor Lewis Singwah Tan is spending a few days on holiday in Mallorca, accompanied by some members of his family.

Known for films such as Deadpool 2 and Mortal Kombat, as well as for his character Zhou Cheng in the Iron Fist series, Lewis Tan keeps in good shape even on holiday, and he has been keeping in shape at Fit Club, in Palmanova. After his workouts he has been sailing on a charter yacht off El Mago or Cala Egos.

Tan studies under acting coach John Kirby, performing plays from Tennessee Williams to John Patrick Shanley. Tan performs his own stunts, using multiple styles including Muay Thai, Kung Fu, Ju-Jitsu and Japanese katana swordplay.

Tan appeared in small supporting roles in other major pictures such as Hangover 3 and Olympus Has Fallen.

He began working on major television shows such as CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii 5-0, 24, and Rush Hour.