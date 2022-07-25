This is one of the images of this week in the world of sport.

Tiger Woods, the living legend of golf, was photographed this Sunday in the queue to visit the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor while enjoying a family holiday in Mallorca.

It appears that he 46-year-old American preferred to queue like everyone else instead of being directly invited by Rafa.



Tiger Woods is currently holidaying in Mallorca and on Saturday he was at the Son Quint golf course in Palma for a round with his son Charlie.

Woods failed to make the cut at the recent The Open at St. Andrews. He was given a tremendous ovation on the eighteenth at the end of his second round, something which moved him to tears.

This is the first time that he has been in Mallorca.