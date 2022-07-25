After having suffered Covid recently, international Scottish superstar Annie Lennox is back at her home in Mallorca relaxing and enjoying the stunning views from her mountain-top estate.

On her Instagram account she posted today: Dear Instagram friends…

I’ve been a tad ‘off piste’ recently.The good news was testing Covid negative a few days ago.. It gave me a kick in my step and my mojo is coming back steadily 🥳

"Here I am sitting at the other end of these feet in resting position.. contemplating the view. For the next few months I’ll be taking things at a pace of leisurely tempo."

No doubt, as in the pre-pandemic years, she may pop down from the hills to enjoy some of the forthcoming concerts on the island.