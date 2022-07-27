Formula One legend Michael Schumacher is reportedly spending time at a luxury villa in Mallorca his wife bought from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The seven-time world champion has been moved to the exclusive property on the upmarket estate of Las Brisas near Andratx in the south-west of the island from his Swiss home.

The mansion where the 51-year-old is battling to get better has been identified as Villa Yasmin, which Corinna Schumacher is said to have purchased in 2017.

German tabloid Bild first linked the F1 legend to Florentino Perez’s Mallorca mansion in July 2018, saying Corinna had purchased it for £27million so she could spend holidays there with her children and friends.

The villa is part of a 15,000 square metre estate which boasts two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden.

Schumacher, the only driver in history to win seven F1 World Championships, was placed in a medically-induced coma after a life-threatening skiing accident in December 2013 in the French Alps.

And, now, according to German magazine Die Bunte, the family are reportedly preparing to make Mallorca their winter home.