Rachel Ward sailing off Andratx.

Humphrey Carter Palma 28/07/2022 10:41
Top British model Rachel Ward has been enjoying the delights of Mallorca in style and some of the island's most beautiful and luxurious locations.

Ward, from Cheshire, has an Instagram following of over 600,000 people and they have all been following here holiday on the island.

Ward grew up in Hale and in her mid-teens started a modelling career which was, she says, both useful and potentially very harmful.

Her time as a model was, however, Rachel’s introduction to social media, and the power of a good post plenty of which she has posted during her holiday in Mallorca.