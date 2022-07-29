Actress Claudia Wells was one of the stars in Back to the Future, playing Jennifer Parker, Marty’s (Michael J. Fox) girlfriend in the first film, and she is still as much in love with her role as she was then.

This weekend she is in Mallorca invited by the Asociación de Amigos de la Ciencia Ficción (AACF) (Association of Friends of Science Fiction) with events in Puerto Alcúdia today, in the Plaza de los Colorines, and on Sunday in Sa Porta des Moll de Alcúdia where she will be signing autographs.

And yes a DeLorean has been found for her. She didn’t stick with the franchise long enough to get to time travel, but fans of the first Back to the Future movie will certainly remember Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker.

Wells appeared in the first film of the franchise as Marty McFly’s girlfriend in 1985, but she was replaced by Elisabeth Shue for the two sequels, which gave Jennifer more screentime and allowed the character to hop into the time-travelling DeLorean herself.

If you haven’t heard much else about Wells’ career, that’s because she stepped back from acting soon after Back to the Future was released. But she returned to performing in 2008 and has appeared in a number of projects since.

She’s also remained involved in the world of Back to the Future and stills connects with fans to this day.