Rosalia is the hottest property in Spanish pop music at present. Since 2019, she has scooped numerous awards in becoming a star on the international stage as well as in Spain.

On Saturday, she arrived in Mallorca around 2pm and went to Portitxol beach in Palma, where there was to be filming for a video for her new single. The news spread like wildfire, and large numbers of people turned up to watch.

On Monday (August 1), Rosalia is performing at the Trui Son Fusteret showground in Palma.