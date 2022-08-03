Francine Joy Drescher, the American actress, comedian, writer, activist, and trade union leader, arrived in Palma today to attend the gala summer party tomorrow night organised by leading local estate agent Marcel Remus. She is known for her role as Fran Fine in the television sitcom The Nanny (1993–1999), which she created. Since 2012, she has starred in the animated Hotel Transylvania film series.

Drescher made her screen debut with a small role in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, and later appeared in American Hot Wax (1978) and Wes Craven's horror tale Stranger in Our House (1978). In the 1980s, she gained recognition as a comedic actress in the films Gorp (1980), The Hollywood Knights (1980), Doctor Detroit (1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), and UHF (1989) while establishing a television career with guest appearances on several series. In 1993, she achieved wider fame as Fran Fine in her own sitcom vehicle The Nanny, for which she was nominated for two Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series during the show's run. In the 2000s, Drescher starred in the sitcoms Living with Fran and Happily Divorced. Since 2012, she has starred in the animated Hotel Transylvania film series.

Other guests at the gala event which take place in Arenal include model Romee Strijd and Hollywood-Actress Sadie Frost.

