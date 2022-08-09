The Bulletin has teamed up with the organisers of the Puerto Adriano music festival and is offering you the opportunity of seeing top Scottish band, Texas, in concert this Friday. All you have to do is answer this simple question?

Texas recorded part of the soundtrack for a top British film. Name the film? Answers should be emailed to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es and the winner will be announced on Thursday at 12p.m.