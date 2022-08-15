While Mallorca tennis super star Rafa Nadal returns to the tennis circuit in the United States, his close friend Roger Federer has been partying in the Balearics.

Federer, a frequent visitor to Mallorca to support Nadal's Academy in Manacor and also play a half grass and half clay exhibition match for charity in Palma, has been enjyoing the delights of Ibiza.

Roger Federer is making the most of his break from rehabilitation ahead of his return to the professional tennis circuit as he was seen partying with Calvin Harris in Ibiza. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was seen with the DJ as he played a set at Ushuaïa in Ibiza.

The Swiss favourite was seen alongside Harris as the Scottish music producer is currently headlining weekly events at the high-end club every Friday night. While footballers like Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne have been spotted at Ushuaïa in the past, Federer was tagged in a post by Harris as he immortalised the night on Instagram.

“Another immense night in Ushuaïa. Officially, the biggest party on the island,” the DJ wrote under a post filled with photos and videos from his Friday night set. Federer was grinning as he stood alongside the 38-year-old, who held a signed racket in his right hand.