Jones is a regular competitor in the classic yacht regatta in Palma. Argyll is said to be based on an Olin Stephens design (No. 381) Gesture from 1947 which had won the Newport – Bermuda race. Commissioned by William T Moore who sailed and raced her for 25 years until his death.
Won the Newport – Bermuda Race outright in 1950.
More recently owned by the Welsh comedian/actor Griff Rhys Jones and raced competitively in the Mediterranean classic yacht regattas from 2010 onwards.
In 2013 Griff Rhys Jones organised an S&S yawl event in June on the island of Elba, quickly nicknamed ‘Yawlba’.
5 yawls turned up to the first event which Argyll won.
The start of 2015 saw Argyll join the Panerai Transat Classique and finish a very respectable second on handicap only to be beaten by the 39 m 1929 Fife design Altair in a crossing that boasted schooner weather.
“Since I bought the yacht, I’ve discovered that I’m quite competitive. I never used to be. At first it was all about old men and boats, but now it’s like owning a Ferrari and you want to win. It’s great fun to be honest and while I’m not always racing, she’s on the circuit and I join her and the crew whenever I can find the time,” he told the Bulletin during his last visit to the island to compete in the regatta.
