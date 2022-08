Love Island’s Mollie Salmon and Coronation Street’s Arianna Ajtar have been enjoying Mallorca at its berst on board a luxury yacht.

As they filmed a video on two £1.5 million luxury yachts on Tuesday, Love Island bombshell Mollie Salmon, 23, and Coronation Street actress Arianna Ajtar, 23, looked stunning.

The two women relaxed in their triangle bikinis while filming a Mars The Label collaboration with WeShop, the first shopping platform in the world to award shares in the company for each purchase.

They also drank champagne and danced on the deck. They have also been enjoying staying at a luxury hotel.