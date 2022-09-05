Annie Lennox’s Mallorcan summer holiday has finally come to an end, but before returning to the UK, the superstar posted a picture of the view from her Mallorcan home on Instagram with the comment:

“Hasta La vista Mallorca!

After 33 years of visiting you and the last 3 years of not being able to come, you are still the most beautiful place on earth for me.. Thank you for the peace and tranquility.. The mountains, sea and ever changing sky.

La Isla Bonita!”❤️

During her stay, Lennox has been enjoying the delights of the island and keeping her followers updated of her movements with numerous pictures and comments on social media.

No doubt, she will be back sooner rather than later.