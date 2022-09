The first images have emerged in Spain of Series 6 of the Netlix series, The Crown, with Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana.

Filming was postponed in Barcelona this week following the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Debicki played a similar role in series 5 which will be screen on Netflix in November. Filming centred around Princess Diana´s visit to Bosnia.

A sizeable part of Series 5 and Series 6 of The Crown have been filmed in Spain with more to come. Since the death of Her Majesty the Queen there has been renewed interest in the hit Netflix series.