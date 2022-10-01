In June, the actress Amber Heard rented a house in Costitx. It would seem that, since then, Mallorca has become something of a refuge for her and her young daughter.

On Thursday, she was seen out and about in Palma with a group of friends.

Her legal battle with Johnny Depp continues. She has changed lawyers in an attempt to force two insurance firms to pick up the multimillion-dollar bill for her libel payout.