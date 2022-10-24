Gordon Ramsay could be on is way to Mallorca but this time with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix to film a new series of Road Trip which is going to shot entirely in Spain early next year.

The trio will check out all the sights and sumptuous delights of Spain, all while travelling around in their famous RV for Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España!

Gordon, Gino and Fred have already traversed the likes of France, Italy and Scotland for the Road Trip series, but they will set their sights on all the seafood, wine and tapas Spain has to offer and Mallorca is expected to be on the location menu.

Things won’t just be heating up in the kitchen either, as the threesome will test out some high adrenaline activities, from driving to flamenco dancing.

Not only will Gordon, Gino and Fred get the tastebuds going on their Spanish tour, but there will be a festive kick to the series, with two special episodes airing across the Christmas period.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Unseen will serve up a treat for fans featuring never-before-seen action from across their earlier Road Trip antics.

While there isn’t an official release date just yet, ITV have confirmed the new series will land in early 2023.