Gordon Ramsay could be on is way to Mallorca but this time with Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix to film a new series of Road Trip which is going to shot entirely in Spain early next year.
Nightmare celebrity chef could be heading for Mallorca
The trio are to film a new Road Trip in Spain
I do not like these three. So I will not be following their program.