Mallorcan-based German millionaire and former property tycoon Mathias Kühn has married famous Spanish actress Norma Duval in secret.

According to an exclusive feature published by Hola, the couple said ‘yes, I do’ in Switzerland. A wedding that both have kept secret until now after thirteen years of relationship and with numerous breakups in between.

According to the magazine, the actress and the millionaire German businessman have had a very intimate ceremony in Gastaad, Switzerland.

It was also a civil ceremony. Although it was a very special ceremony, some of the children were missing. According to Norma: “Not all of our children were able to travel to Switzerland, so we decided to get married this way; later on we will have a big celebration with our family and friends”.

Norma has always been closely linked to Mallorca and in 2021 she was even elected Mallorquina del Verano (Mallorcan Woman of the Summer). The artist visited the island for the first time when she was just one year old while Kühn ran one of the island’s leading real estate agencies.