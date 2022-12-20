A new seven-part TV series airing on Prime Video sees 16 international chefs go head-to-headin a fast-paced global culinary contest to be crowned The World Cook. The competition locations are at TUI BLUE hotels.
A new seven-part TV series airing on Prime Video sees 16 international chefs go head-to-headin a fast-paced global culinary contest to be crowned The World Cook. The competition locations are at TUI BLUE hotels.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.