A new seven-part TV series airing on Prime Video sees 16 international chefs go head-to-headin a fast-paced global culinary contest to be crowned The World Cook. The competition locations are at TUI BLUE hotels.

The prize? The winning chef will have a restaurant at the TUI BLUE El Dorado Seaside Suites hotel in Mexico named after them, and their dish added to the à la carte menu.

Each episode comes from a different location as contestants take on country specific challenges to impress a cast of renowned guest judges and part two takes place in Mallorca.

Hosting the show is one of the UK’s best-known and most-loved TV presenters, Emma Willis, and flamboyant French TV personality and famed maître d’ of First Dates, Fred Sirieix.

The competition kicks off at The World Cook HQ in the UK with the 16 contestants using their favourite ingredients to create a signature dish to represent their home nation.