The Only Way is Essex star Jessica Wright paid her own unique tribute to the late great fashion designer Vivienne Westwood by posting a photograph of her wedding dress which she wore to the ceremony in Mallorca last year. The wedding dress was the work of the British designer. The photograph had never been seen in public.

Jessica said on her Instagram site: "So sad to hear about the passing of Dame Vivienne Westwood. Thoughts are with her loved ones. Whilst I obviously didn’t know her personally; I’ll never forget how special her gown made me feel on my wedding day. Thank you Dame Vivienne, you will never be forgotten and your designs will live for eternity @viviennewestwood."

Jessica Wright got married to William Lee-Kemp at the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma before holding the reception at Bendinat castle.