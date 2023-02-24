The US luxury-lifestyle magazine the Robb Report is highlighting Nicole Kidman's recent stay in Mallorca for filming of the Paramount+ series Lioness.

Under the headline "Nicole Kidman once stayed in this stunning Mallorca villa. Now it can be yours for $69 million", the article says that she chose to stay in the "Beverly Hills of Mallorca" and specifically in the "architecturally impressive Villa Soltaire in the upscale Son Vida neighbourhood of Mallorca". It is explained that Mallorca is a "Balearic island off the coast of Spain". The actress was the guest of developer Jens Liebhauser.

With the property being on the market for $69 million (65 million euros), the report is replete with photos to interest prospective buyers (courtesy of Engel & Völkers), e.g. the gym, the rooftop cinema, the underground garage that turns into a nightclub and the sunken conversation pit. Other features of the property include a Zen garden for meditation.

So, if you happen to have 65 million euros, a piece of Mallorca's Beverly Hills could be yours.