Boris Becker returns to Mallorca this weekend to take part in a celebrity golf tournament which is taking place in Magalluf. It will be a bitter/sweet return for the former Wimbledon champion as he once owned a home in Arta which played a role in his trial and later imprisonment for financial irregularities.
Boris Becker back in Mallorca this Saturday
Taking part in celebrity golf tournament
