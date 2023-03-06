Boris Becker returns to Mallorca this weekend to take part in a celebrity golf tournament which is taking place in Magalluf. It will be a bitter/sweet return for the former Wimbledon champion as he once owned a home in Arta which played a role in his trial and later imprisonment for financial irregularities.

Becker, who was last on the island in August 2021, is competing in the Golden Swing Celebrity Golf Open at T Golfcalvia. He spent 232 days in prison, first in Wandsworth prison and then at Huntercombe in Oxfordshire. He was freed from jail last year.

He spent many millions of euros on his Mallorcan home in Arta, which was later taken over by squatters. Its present fate is unclear although it is believed to be for sale.