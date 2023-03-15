British TV and radio personality Mark Wright is busy working on his Mallorca apartment after a nightmare experience with builders...but there is only one problem..where to sleep when your flat resembles a building site. In a tongue in cheek post on his Instagram site Mark is seen joking with friends about their sleeping arragements. Marks asks "where are we sleeping tonight..." and his friend replies...."well, I have got a pink leilo."
Mark Wright in Mallorca and the pink lielo!
Problem...where are we sleeping tonight
1 comment
Mark is seen joking with friends about their sleeping arragements. Marks asks "where are we sleeping tonight..." and his friend replies...."well, I have got a pink leilo." 😂😂😂😂 Absolutely cracked me up, ribs are hurting. Can't wait for more instalments from this A list superstar. Still laffin, so funny. 😂😂😂😂