It appears that, despite starring in two new films to be released later this year, actress Amber Heard is still staying out of the public eye in Costix, Mallorca.

The U.S. Hollywood mega-star wanted to disappear out of sight following her failed court case against Johnny Depp last year.

She first rented a house in Costix, near Inca, under the name of Martha Jane Cannary...the real name of the famous frontierswoman Calamity Jane. Following all the exhausting drama of last year, she seems calm and at peace on the island.

The Aquaman actor is taking a break from her film career as it would mean being in the spotlight once again.

So, now without any disturbance, she was recently spotted in a park looking happy with her daughter Oonagh, like she was so often at the end of last summer when it came to light that she had moved to island, but few thought it would be for long period of time.

That said, Amber Heard was the most-searched celebrity on Google of 2022, so Mallorca may have been a good choice while things calm down - after all Depp is now living in Somerset and keeping a relatively low profile as well.