Millions of Good Morning Britain viewers, along with presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, were given a scare on Monday morning when presenter Andi Peters nearly fell from an infinity pool live on-air from a luxury hotel in Puerto Soller.

Explaining the latest competition for viewers. Peters could be seen balancing on an infinity pool in Mallorca and proclaimed: “Guys take a look at where I am - this is wonderful.”

However, the live piece nearly ended in disaster when Peters tried to leave the pool, admitting that he was a bit “nervous”. He then suddenly lost his footing and fell, only to jump down to a platform that was behind the pool.

Judging from the video there also appear to have been a bit of a mix up over the amount of snow which fell earlier this year on Mallorca. Peters claimed that it was 13 feet.