The hugely successful BBC series The Night Manager, which was shot on location in Mallorca, which starred Neil Morrissey, Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, is a six-part series thought to be the most expensive in the history of the BBC - £3million per episode.

The Night Manager was filmed on a budget of 20 million pounds and involved the local production company Palma Pictures.

A number of other locations were used in Mallorca such as La Fortaleza in Puerto Pollensa, one of the restaurants in the Cala at Deya and various spots around Palma.

La Fortaleza, which has two pools, seven villas in the grounds and over 25,000 square feet of immaculately manicured terraces and gardens was home to Hugh Laurie’s character in the star-studded series.

Laurie plays Richard Roper, an arms dealers considered the most dangerous man in the world and his home is La Fortaleza. But the thriller was shot at a number of stunning locations.

“It was deliberate to make it very sexy,” explained the Oscar-winning Danish director Susanne Bier.

“The story takes place in a very lavish world – the world of Richard Roper – and part of the excitement is that Jonathan Pine and the audience get sucked into this world because it’s so lavish and glamorous. We all want to be there even if we know that it’s an evil world. So that world needed to be attractive.”



It is based on the 1993 bestseller of the same name by John le Carré, but Bier and her team updated the story. Instead of doing business with drug cartels in South America, arms-dealer Richard Roper (Laurie) jets between Europe and the Middle East.

The series, which averaged seven million viewers a week in the UK, also proved extremely popular in Spain and the United States, not to mention across the world.



Among its various awards were three Baftas and seven Emmys.