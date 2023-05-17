Amazon founder and one of the world's richest men, Jeff Bezos, has left Mallorca and has headed across to Ibiza aboard his new yacht, Kuro. Bezos is on holiday with his TV presenter girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. They arrived by private jet on Monday, took a helicopter from Palma airport to the Kuro's support ship, Abeona, and then by boat to the Kuro.

Above Sail Trip Mallorca caught the sailing yacht on video.

His new yacht is one of the biggest sailing yachts in the world and cost in excess of 500 million dollars. She has been moored in the Bay of Palma for a number of weeks, probably awaiting his arrival.

On Tuesday the Koru anchored off Son Caliu before heading to Ibiza overnight.

Lauren Wendy Sánchez is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She has been a guest host on The View, co-host on KTTV Fox 11's Good Day LA and anchor on the Fox 11 Ten O'clock News, and anchor and special correspondent on Extra. Sánchez has also been a regular contributor on shows including Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show and Showbiz Tonight.