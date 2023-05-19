The world's largest sailing yacht Koru, left Balearic waters this morning under sail and what a beautiful sight!

Koru in Ibiza. Photo: Sail Trip Mallorca

The Koru is the dream yacht of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who is aboard with his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez.

Moment when the Koru is raising its sails. Photo: Sail Trip Mallorca

Three 70-metre-high masts support the sails of this titanic vessel, which has been developed at the Oceanco shipyard in the Netherlands under the project name Y721.

The yacht has sailed around Balearic waters this week and now its on its way to the mainland.

The video provided by Sail Trip Mallorca clearly shows the fine lines of the schooner and she makes a fantastic spectacle when she is under full sail.